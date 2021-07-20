NewsLocalHealth meeting decides motives to nurses, doctors to man Covid hospitals

Health meeting decides motives to nurses, doctors to man Covid hospitals

During a wide meeting that took place at the initiative of Okypy, it was decided that motives would be given to nurses and medical staff to man Covid-19 public hospitals of the State Health Services Organization (Okypy) as well as to refer patients to private hospitals.

According to an announcement of Okypy, the motives to nurses and doctors will be given in an effort to safeguard the manning and to cover shifts since there is lack of personnel due to summer leaves.

Moreover, as agreed with the Union of Private Hospitals during a meeting last week, when needed patients from Okypy hospitals will be sent to private clinics so that the Okypy will be able to receive more Covid patients.

By gavriella
