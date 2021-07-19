Health meeting called to plan ahead on rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

The health minister led a meeting last night in order to ensure that hospitals will be prepared for the possibility of a rise in patient numbers in the coming days.

Participants in the meeting which was held by health minister Michalis Hadjipantelas, included the health ministry’s permanent secretary Christina Yiannaki, the management team of the State Health Services Organization (OKYPY) and representatives of the Cyprus Medical Association (CyMA) and the Cyprus Association of Private Hospitals (PASIN).

During the meeting it was ascertained that in case of a rising number of hospitalizations, OKYPY hospitals will have to be relieved from cases unrelated to COVID-19, so that more beds and staff can be assigned to treating COVID-19 patients.

Participants also examined the process of moving patients with non-COVID-19-related illnesses to private sector hospitals. A recent decree defined the occupancy limit for private hospitals to be at 70% for regular wards and 60% for Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

On behalf of CyMA, there was an expression of readiness to provide more private-sector doctors to contribute in COVID-19 clinics.