Health measures planned for academic term 2021-22 in Universities

SafePass may be required for the entry and stay of all university members and visitors during the next academic term of 2021-22.

Upon co-ordination amongst the Synod of Rectors, university authorities and the Cyprus Agency of Quality Assurance and Accreditation (DIPAE), priority will be given to the health and safety of students and staff during the upcoming term.

Policies implemented to guarantee optimal functioning conditions with sanitation and safety may include the requirement of SafePass possession, or any other adjustment which may be decided by the government.

The responsibility for implementing any relevant decrees will be bestowed upon the university authorities.

