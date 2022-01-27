Health Insurance Organization on 600 medicines not covered by GESY

NewsLocalHealth Insurance Organization on 600 medicines not covered by GESY

In reply to reports about some 600 medicines for chronic diseases which are still not covered by the island’s general health system (Gesy), even though this problem has been under review since March 2021, the Health Insurance Organization said that in 2021, the Drugs Consultative Committee reviewed protocols referring to 70 innovative medicines for 15 different diseases.

Furthermore, in 2022, the Committee is scheduling the review and the establishment of another 15 protocols referring to at least 18 medicine. Additionally it is noted that only 16 requests to add new medicines to GESY have not been assessed, so claims about 600 medicines are not true, the Health Insurance Organization said.

By gavriella
