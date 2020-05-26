Health inspectors fine 12 businesses

Twelve businesses have been fined for failing to comply with a provision in the decree requiring their employees to undergo a coronavirus test before reopening, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

It said that health inspectors had issued the 12 out-of-court fines after carrying out 763 checks from May 18 to 22.

The ministry added that in consultation with police and municipal health inspectors, checks will be stepped up over the next few weeks at catering establishments in the evenings and over the weekend to ensure compliance with health protocols.

Covid-19 tests are compulsory for those working in the retail food and drinks businesses such as bakeries, supermarkets, kiosks, butchers, fishmongers, etc who participate in the supply chain (production of food/drinks, distribution, serving the public) as well as for employees of catering establishments.