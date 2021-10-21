NewsLocalHealth-Finance Ministers to have meeting to discuss the 40 million

Health-Finance Ministers to have meeting to discuss the 40 million

On Tuesday the Health and Finance Ministers will have a meeting to discuss the issues that arose and have to do with the General Health System, the Health Service Organization and their finances. According to information, during the meeting the Health Service’s request for a statement subsidy amounting to 40 million euros will be raised since Finance Minister Konstantinos Petrides is against it, while Health Minister Michael Hadjipantelas is in favor.

It is also expected that the two will discuss the afternoon operation of state hospitals about which the Organization and the trade unions will have a meeting today.

By gavriella
Previous articleDeputy Ministry of Tourism updated the website delightfulcyprus
Next articleU.S. surgeons successfully test pig kidney transplant in human patient

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros