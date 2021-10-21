Health-Finance Ministers to have meeting to discuss the 40 million

On Tuesday the Health and Finance Ministers will have a meeting to discuss the issues that arose and have to do with the General Health System, the Health Service Organization and their finances. According to information, during the meeting the Health Service’s request for a statement subsidy amounting to 40 million euros will be raised since Finance Minister Konstantinos Petrides is against it, while Health Minister Michael Hadjipantelas is in favor.

It is also expected that the two will discuss the afternoon operation of state hospitals about which the Organization and the trade unions will have a meeting today.