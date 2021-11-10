Health experts warn politics take over essential measures to prevent Covid spread

Two health experts advising the government on Covid-19 have warned that politics seem to take over what needs to be done to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Constantinos Tsioutis and Christos Petrou who are both members of the Health Ministry’s advising scientific committee believe officials in Cyprus are stuck on the adult population’s vaccination percentage and that nothing else seems to matter.

“We have lost our perspective…it is not enough for the government to keep saying that about 80% of adults have been vaccinated,” Tsioutis said.

“Because the messages citizens receive are contradictory. There are no coordinated moves, no specific policy that could lead to substantial results,” he added.

As for Petrou, he said “since the end of August some of us warned that we will be confronted with a steep rise in new infections…

“We are now confronted with this new stat of play, we keep warning that substantial protective measures should be taken but it seems no one is listening.”