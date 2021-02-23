Health experts to draft lockdown easing plan on Tuesday, Cabinet decision on Thursday

Health experts advising the government on the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday are set to draft an action plan on the gradual loosening of lockdown measures as of Monday, March 1.
The team is also scheduled to meet political party leaders at the Presidential Palace on Wednesday to explain their proposed plan considering the decree on the current restrictions expires on Sunday. It includes the sms system and a 9pm curfew.
The Cabinet is set to take final decisions on Thursday, with insiders saying proposals will focus on the careful de-escalation of measures but also on the essential needs of citizens and the local economy.
There is mounting speculation on what will change given the generally improved epidemiological situation in Cyprus, although higher rates continues to be seen in coastal Limassol.
March 15 is the most probable day restaurants, cafes and other food venues will open to the public, according to insiders who also warned that this provides a continued stabilisation of the situation.
There has been improvement both in the number of cases – stable around the 100-120 mark – over the past several days, and in the number of hospitalisations, which have remained below 100.
And the mass rapid antigen testing with more than 200,000 tests a week has enabled authorities to keep a close tab on the situation.
The issue remains in Limassol and this keeps the cumulative impact for the whole country at unsafe levels, the health ministry said in its weekly national report last Friday.