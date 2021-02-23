Health experts to draft lockdown easing plan on Tuesday, Cabinet decision on Thursday

Health experts advising the government on the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday are set to draft an action plan on the gradual loosening of lockdown measures as of Monday, March 1.

The team is also scheduled to meet political party leaders at the Presidential Palace on Wednesday to explain their proposed plan considering the decree on the current restrictions expires on Sunday. It includes the sms system and a 9pm curfew.

The Cabinet is set to take final decisions on Thursday, with insiders saying proposals will focus on the careful de-escalation of measures but also on the essential needs of citizens and the local economy.