Health experts say high school students should all return to school on Friday

High school students should all return to school on Friday, April 2, but systematic testing with rapid antigen tests should continue, health experts are advising the government. April 1 is a school holiday in Cyprus.

Dr Maria Koliou who is a member of the government’s advisory team also state radio on Monday that their advise is for all high school students to return to class.

But that it was essential to adopt a conservative policy in the next couple of weeks so as to avoid a deterioration of the situation before Orthodox Easter which is on May 2.

Final decisions will be taken by the Council of Ministers on Wednesday when it meets again.

The current decree governing restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus expires on Wednesday, March 31.

Koliou also said that although there are signs of improvement in the epidemiological situation in Cyprus the number of cases remained high.

And vaccinations have still not advanced sufficiently, particularly as regards vulnerable groups, she added.