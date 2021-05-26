Health experts propose complete withdrawal of Astrazeneca from inoculation programme

Health experts are proposing the complete withdrawal from the island’s inoculation programme of the controversial Astrazeneca vaccine against Covid-19 and not just putting an age limit on who gets it.

This is what insiders told Philenews, adding that the group of scientists advising the government met for over three hours on Tuesday but reached no final conclusions.

The meeting followed alarming developments where a 39-year-old woman on Monday passed away in Nicosia General Hospital from a thrombotic episode days after she was vaccinated with Astrazeneca.

And a second woman, aged 40, is still hospitalized with a thrombotic episode after she also got an Astrazeneca shot.

The experts whose views differ will submit their written and personally signed proposals before the Health Minister, Philenews also said.

The possibility of setting an age restriction is still on the table, but in a secondary position.

Vaccine stocks and current quantities in Cyprus were reviewed with new delivery not expected before the end of June.

And with no guarantee that the ordered delivery will be received within the specified timeframe.