NewsLocalHealth experts asked to take a stand on Covid-19 vaccination of children...

Health experts asked to take a stand on Covid-19 vaccination of children in Cyprus

The Health Ministry has asked the scientific committee members advising the government to take a stand on whether children and adolescents in Cyprus should also get vaccinated.

Especially now that the holiday island’s coronavirus positivity rate is on the rise.

The request comes despite the World Health Organizations advise that children and adolescents tend to have milder disease compared to adults.

And that, unless they are part of a group at higher risk of severe Covid-19, it is less urgent to vaccinate them than older people.

More evidence is needed on the use of the different COVID-19 vaccines in children to be able to make general recommendations on vaccinating children against it, WHO also said.

Insiders told Philenews this issue will be discussed at the next tele-conference between the committee members and ministry officials which is to take place sometime this week.

Nonetheless, a number of scientists have already expressed personal views on this, with most of them saying urgency is not necessary.

And that the vaccination of children should not even come under discussion at this point.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
