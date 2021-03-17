Health expert: Situation concerning daily new Covid cases will normalize by end-April

The situation with regard to daily new coronavirus cases in Cyprus will normalize by the end of April, Petros Karayianns, a health expert advising the government on the handling of the pandemic has said, estimating that daily new cases will decline in the next two weeks and more relaxations of restrictions will follow.

“The situation concerning the numbers of daily Covid cases is normalizing,” Karayianns, who is a member of the Scientific Advisory Committee on the pandemic and Professor of Microbiology/Molecular Virology at the University of Nicosia Medical School, has said.

Speaking to CNA, Karayiannis said he expects that daily Covid cases will decline in the next two weeks, adding that the situation will normalize by end-April and more easing of restrictive measures will follow.

Noting that the image concerning the flow of daily cases in the last three days is normalizing, Karayiannis added the daily positivity rate hovers around 1%.

“The attention should focus on whether the health care system could cope,” Karayiannis said, as the number of infected persons treated in state hospitals rose to 221.

“We should turn our attention to new hospitalisations, there is pressure as the number of patients is the same with January and February when we introduced more strict measures,” he went on to say.

Pointing out that the difference is that the average age of persons treated in hospitals is lower, as elder people have been vaccinated, Karayiannis said that “I believe that the admissions will normalize and we will see more discharges from hospitals.”

(CNA)