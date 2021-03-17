News Local Health expert: Situation concerning daily new Covid cases will normalize by end-April

Health expert: Situation concerning daily new Covid cases will normalize by end-April

Coronavirus: A round-up of the latest developments in Cyprus

The situation with regard to daily new coronavirus cases in Cyprus will normalize by the end of April, Petros Karayianns, a health expert advising the government on the handling of the pandemic has said, estimating that daily new cases will decline in the next two weeks and more relaxations of restrictions will follow.

“The situation concerning the numbers of daily Covid cases is normalizing,” Karayianns, who is a member of the Scientific Advisory Committee on the pandemic and Professor of Microbiology/Molecular Virology at the University of Nicosia Medical School, has said.

Speaking to CNA, Karayiannis said he expects that daily Covid cases will decline in the next two weeks, adding that the situation will normalize by end-April and more easing of restrictive measures will follow.

Noting that the image concerning the flow of daily cases in the last three days is normalizing, Karayiannis added the daily positivity rate hovers around 1%.

“The attention should focus on whether the health care system could cope,” Karayiannis said, as the number of infected persons treated in state hospitals rose to 221.

“We should turn our attention to new hospitalisations, there is pressure as the number of patients is the same with January and February when we introduced more strict measures,” he went on to say.

Pointing out that the difference is that the average age of persons treated in hospitals is lower, as elder people have been vaccinated, Karayiannis said that “I believe that the admissions will normalize and we will see more discharges from hospitals.”

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleTwo men to cycle from Paphos to Parliament demanding Oncology Center in Paphos
Next articleCyprus cannot issue prohibition decrees for immigrants, says Interior Minister

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Cyprus cannot issue prohibition decrees for immigrants, says Interior Minister

gavriella -
The Republic of Cyprus cannot issue prohibition decrees for immigrants, says the Ministry of the Interior, Nikos Nouris, although, as he noted, from the...
Read more
Local

Two men to cycle from Paphos to Parliament demanding Oncology Center in Paphos

gavriella -
Cyclist and former cancer patient Petros Ppolos and his close associate Glavkos Glavkou will cycle from Paphos to the building of the House of...
Read more
Local

Parents angry about the issue of schools

gavriella -
Organized parents of both elementary and secondary education are ready to proceed with measures if their demands regarding the opening of schools are not...
Read more
Local

Kidney patients of Famagusta Hospital request second doctor

gavriella -
The kidney patients of the Renal Dialysis Unit of the Famagusta General Hospital, who this morning staged a protest outside the hospital, are asking...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros