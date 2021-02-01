Health expert Kostrikis resigns from team advising the government on covid-19

Dr Leontios Kostrikis who became very popular in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic has resigned from the team of health experts advising the government.

Insiders said on Monday that Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou initially refused to accept the resignation and urged the Professor of Biotechnology and Virology at the University of Cyprus to continue providing his services.

However, the health expert who was appearing daily on TV during the first lockdown reportedly insisted on his resignation citing a work overload, according to Philenews.