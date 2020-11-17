Health expert Kostrikis on Moderna vaccine, tests in Limassol and Paphos

Health expert Leontios Kostrikis described as fantastic the results of the test of Moderna Company regarding the vaccine against COVID-19 that is in progress. The Professor of Biotechnology and Virology at the University of Cyprus and member of the scientific team on COVID-19 compared the Moderna vaccine with other vaccines, saying that both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are using messenger RNA and not the inactivated virus that conventional vaccines are using.

He noted that the material used is extremely unstable and survives only in the -80C but as he said Moderna found a way of keeping the material in a standard refrigerator.

As he said, this is very interesting for Cyprus since it would have been very difficult for the vaccine to survive in the island’s climate.

Asked about the course of the antigen rapid tests in all districts of Cyprus, Doctor Kostrikis explained that it is too early to draw any conclusions. As he said 50-100,000 tests have to take place to draw safe conclusions.

He also expressed concern about the two lockdown districts, Limassol and Paphos, where the pandemic might spread due to protests or overcrowding in areas where the tests are conducted.

