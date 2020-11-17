News Local Health expert Kostrikis on Moderna vaccine, tests in Limassol and Paphos

Health expert Kostrikis on Moderna vaccine, tests in Limassol and Paphos

Health expert Leontios Kostrikis described as fantastic the results of the test of Moderna Company regarding the vaccine against COVID-19 that is in progress. The Professor of Biotechnology and Virology at the University of Cyprus and member of the scientific team on COVID-19 compared the Moderna vaccine with other vaccines, saying that both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are using messenger RNA and not the inactivated virus that conventional vaccines are using.

He noted that the material used is extremely unstable and survives only in the -80C but as he said Moderna found a way of keeping the material in a standard refrigerator.

As he said, this is very interesting for Cyprus since it would have been very difficult for the vaccine to survive in the island’s climate.

Asked about the course of the antigen rapid tests in all districts of Cyprus, Doctor Kostrikis explained that it is too early to draw any conclusions. As he said 50-100,000 tests have to take place to draw safe conclusions.

He also expressed concern about the two lockdown districts, Limassol and Paphos, where the pandemic might spread due to protests or overcrowding in areas where the tests are conducted.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articlePolice arrest another organizer of Limassol 15 November protest
Next articlePassage from checkpoints done without delays

Top Stories

Local

13 COVID-19 patients to Famagusta General Hospital from other centers

gavriella -
Some 13 COVID-19 patients, men and women, have been transferred to the Famagusta General Hospital, operating as reference establishment, from old people’s homes and...
Read more
Local

Law Office: Cyprus implemented seven out of 16 GRECO Recommendations

gavriella -
Cyprus has managed to implement satisfactorily seven of the 16 Recommendations of GRECO and not to be considered as globally unsatisfactory, the Law Office...
Read more
Local

Long imprisonments of people who are finally found not guilty

gavriella -
One third of foreigners who end up in prison waiting for their trial in the end are found not guilty. As a result the...
Read more
Local

Passage from checkpoints done without delays

gavriella -
Passage from the checkpoints near Governor’s Beach is done smoothly and without the problems that were seen yesterday. As director of Traffic Police Giannakis Georgiou...
Read more
Local

Health expert Kostrikis on Moderna vaccine, tests in Limassol and Paphos

gavriella -
Health expert Leontios Kostrikis described as fantastic the results of the test of Moderna Company regarding the vaccine against COVID-19 that is in progress....
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

13 COVID-19 patients to Famagusta General Hospital from other centers

gavriella -
Some 13 COVID-19 patients, men and women, have been transferred to the Famagusta General Hospital, operating as reference establishment, from old people’s homes and...
Read more
Local

Law Office: Cyprus implemented seven out of 16 GRECO Recommendations

gavriella -
Cyprus has managed to implement satisfactorily seven of the 16 Recommendations of GRECO and not to be considered as globally unsatisfactory, the Law Office...
Read more
Local

Long imprisonments of people who are finally found not guilty

gavriella -
One third of foreigners who end up in prison waiting for their trial in the end are found not guilty. As a result the...
Read more
Local

Passage from checkpoints done without delays

gavriella -
Passage from the checkpoints near Governor’s Beach is done smoothly and without the problems that were seen yesterday. As director of Traffic Police Giannakis Georgiou...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros