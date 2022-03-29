NewsLocalHealth Committee intervenes about lack of medicines

Health Committee intervenes about lack of medicines

In a letter to the Health Ministry and the Health Insurance Organization, Efthymios Diplaros, President of the House Health Committee, raised the issue of the lack of specific medicines within GESY, the prospect of establishing a center for Bone Marrow Transplants in Cyprus, as well as the monitoring of patients suffering from heart problems with LVAD devices.

Diplaros noted that the Committee has been made aware that certain medicines that are distributed through GESY have been missing for a long time but can be purchased outside GESY. He attached a list of such medicines, requesting to learn the measures that will be taken to solve the problem.

In a second letter, there is a request for a viability study to establish a Bone Marrow Transport Center in Cyprus.

