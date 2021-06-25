Health authorities warn over ‘more transmissible’ Delta variant of Covid-19

Health authorities in Cyprus on Friday released a warning by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control over the Delta variant of Covid-19.

The ECDC said: “Based on available scientific evidence, the Delta variant is more transmissible than other circulating variants and is estimated that by the end of August it will represent 90% of all SARS-CoV-2 viruses circulating in the European Union.

“Unfortunately, preliminary data shows that it can also infect individuals that have received only one dose of the currently available vaccines.

“It is very likely that the Delta variant will circulate extensively during the summer, particularly among younger individuals that are not targeted for vaccination.

“This could cause a risk for the more vulnerable individuals to be infected and experience severe illness and death if they are not fully vaccinated.”

However, the good news was that having received two doses of any of the currently available vaccines provides high protection against this variant and its consequences.

ECDC also advised that it is very important for all countries to progress with the vaccine roll-out at a very high pace.

And that at this stage it becomes crucial that the second vaccination dose is administered within the minimum authorised interval from the first dose, to speed up the rate at which vulnerable individuals become protected.