Health authorities re-evaluate covid-19 categorisation of countries

Heath authorities in Cyprus on Wednesday re-evaluated the epidemiological covid-19 state of play of various countries and specified their new categorisation.

In doing so, the revised Recommendation of the European Council on the EU’s external borders was taken into consideration, according to a Health Ministry announcement.

Under Category A, that is low risk countries at the moment come third countries such as Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

In accordance with a Cabinet decision dated February 3, passengers coming from Category A countries shall be required to go into a 72-hour self-isolation and undergo a PCR test 72 hours after their arrival.

As for Category B, that is, countries with possibly low risk but greater uncertainty compared to Category A, included are the European Union’s Germany, Finland and Greece.

As well as Schengen countries such as Norway and Iceland and third countries such as China – including Hong Kong and Macau – South Korea and Thailand.

All passengers coming from Category B countries shall be required to have undertaken a laboratory test within 72 hours prior to departure and to also have a Certificate showing a negative PCR examination result.

In addition, these passengers shall be required to go into a 72-hour self-isolation and undergo a PCR test 72 hours after their arrival.

As for Category C, that is, increased risk countries compared to categories A and B, the following coutries are under it: European Union Member States: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Ireland, Croatia, Luxemburg, Romania, Spain, Italy, Malta, Netherlands, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Sweden.

As well as the United Kingdom, no longer an EU member, and the small state of Andorra, Monaco, Vatican City and San Marino.

I addition, under this category come Schengen countries Switzerland and Liechtenstein and Rwanda from third countries.

Entry into the Republic from Category C countries shall be allowed only for specific categories of citizens who have the possibility to choose whether to undergo a diagnostic test for COVID-19 upon their arrival in Cyprus or have with them a negative RT-PCR test certificate for COVID-19.

This should be under-taken within 72 hours prior to departure. It is noted that such persons can either undergo a molecular examination for COVID-19 on the 10th day of their self-isolation, at their own expense.