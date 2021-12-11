NewsLocalAnother two Omikron cases traced in Cyprus, rising total to five so...

Another two Omikron cases traced in Cyprus, rising total to five so far-UPDATED

File Photo: Syringes With Needles Are Seen In Front Of A Displayed Stock Graph And Words
File Photo: Syringes With Needles Are Seen In Front Of A Displayed Stock Graph And Words "omicron Sars Cov 2" In This Illustration Taken

Another two Omicron cases were traced on Saturday during PCR testing of another 500 students, teachers and other residents, a Health Ministry spokesman said on Saturday.

A total of 300 students had undergone a PCR test as of 1pm, while the rest of their close contacts were expected to be tested by 3pm, the spokesman also said.

Earlier on Saturday, health authorities went on red alert after the detection the day before of the first three cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The three cases were isolated in coastal Limassol and concerned pupils of a technical school who had returned from a trip in Scotland five days ago. The two new cases were from the same school.

None of those who tested positive required hospitalization, and all close contacts are now in mandatory government quarantine.

The three pupils had tested negative upon their arrival but were found positive after exhibiting symptoms a few days later.

Sequencing had been carried out by the institute of neurology and genetics in Nicosia.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleRussian man allegedly admits sexual harassment of employers’ minor daughter

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros