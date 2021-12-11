Another two Omikron cases traced in Cyprus, rising total to five so far-UPDATED

Another two Omicron cases were traced on Saturday during PCR testing of another 500 students, teachers and other residents, a Health Ministry spokesman said on Saturday.

A total of 300 students had undergone a PCR test as of 1pm, while the rest of their close contacts were expected to be tested by 3pm, the spokesman also said.

Earlier on Saturday, health authorities went on red alert after the detection the day before of the first three cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The three cases were isolated in coastal Limassol and concerned pupils of a technical school who had returned from a trip in Scotland five days ago. The two new cases were from the same school.

None of those who tested positive required hospitalization, and all close contacts are now in mandatory government quarantine.

The three pupils had tested negative upon their arrival but were found positive after exhibiting symptoms a few days later.

Sequencing had been carried out by the institute of neurology and genetics in Nicosia.