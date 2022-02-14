Health authorities on alert over Salmonella infections within EU

Health authorities in Cyprus are concerned over recent reports of an outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infections linked to the consumption of eggs within EU countries.

Two people have already lost their lives from the consumption of infected raw eggs, Philenews reported on Monday citing the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

No cases of food poisoning by Salmonela Enteritidis ST11 have been recorded in Cyprus which is not even on the list of countries where infected eggs have been shipped through from a specific infected farm in Spain.

Nonetheless, Nicosia is on alert and monitors EFSA developments, according to head of the EU-member island’s Health Services Herodotos Herodotou.

In Europe, at least 272 confirmed cases of Salmonella Enteritidis infections have been recorded between September 2 2021 and January 11, 2022.