News Local Health authorities getting ready for worse COVID-19 situation

Health authorities getting ready for worse COVID-19 situation

The Health authorities are getting ready for a worse COVID-19 situation, since the epidemiological facts do not leave any room for delays.  Already, the nursing care units at the reference hospital are 100% full.

Yesterday, it was decided that in addition to the increase of beds at the current nursing care units of the Famagusta Hospital, at a first stage, extra nursing care units will also be provided at the Nicosia General Hospital, which has already been treating patients both in nursing care units and the ICUs.

It was also decided that COVID-19 patients who need to be treated in ICU will be transferred to Nicosia and in case of increased needs also to the ICU of the Limassol General Hospital.

Regarding the Famagusta General Hospital, which is also the reference establishment, it was decided that extra beds will be added in the two nursing care units which will be used for the COVID-19 patients. In case there is an increase to the number of patients (meaning if they are over 35) then the whole establishment will operate as a reference hospital and patients with other health problems will be transferred to other hospitals, public or private ones.

In the extreme scenario when the arrangements in the public sector cannot cover needs, the Health Ministry will proceed with assigning a private hospital as the second reference hospital for COVID-19.

Professor George Nikolopoulos said that the situation is crucial and everything will depend on how things will develop in the next 3-4 days.

Professor Konstantinos Tsioutis said there is a delay between the day confirmed cases are found and when these cases will need to be hospitalized, so we have not yet seen the full extent of the problem.

