Health authorities delay start of administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines

As the appointment portal for Covid-19 vaccines for people aged 61 to 63 opens early on Thursday, health authorities in Cyprus have delayed the start of administering Johnson & Johnson jabs.

Cyprus received its first 2,400 controversial J&J shots on Wednesday afternoon.

The delay comes as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) expects to issue a recommendation on controversial J&J next week.

The new development comes as the U.S. drug maker delayed its Covid-19 shot over the risk of blood clotting.

According to the EMA, it continues to investigate the issue and to consider what actions to take and what recommendation to make.

The EMA was reviewing rare blood clots in four people in the United States who received Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine, a single-dose jab.

The EMA’s safety committee has also been looking at how AstraZeneca’s vaccine is associated with very rare cases of unusual blood clots and said it was now reviewing reports of capillary leak syndrome in people given AstraZeneca’s vaccine.