Heads of public service departments, services ‘veto’ employee transfers

The law on the smooth transfer of public servants from one department to another in line with rising needs and for alternativity purposes was passed in Cyprus in 2017.

But heads of services or departments – even today – refuse to approve such transfers even in cases where a public servant expresses wish to be placed elsewhere.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday, adding that data submitted before the House Institutions Committee shows that not even 10% of employees in the public sector have been transferred so far.

And that the majority of such transfers took place by force since they mostly concerned the Organisation of State Health Services as part of the fledgling General Health Plan (Gesy).

Department of Public Administration and Personnel data shows that 4,666 permanent and indefinite contract employees in the public sector have been transferred since the law was passed.

The Cyprus government employs about 70,000 staff altogether in the broad public sector.

