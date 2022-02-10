Head of Scientific Advisory Committee to participate in European body on COVID-19

Head of the Cyprus National Scientific Advisory Committee COVID19 Constantinos Tsioutis has been invited to participate in the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ESCMID), team which is drafting guidelines for COVID-19.

The team is made up of experts in the field in Europe. Dr. Tsioutis, is already an active member of the ESCMID.

A press release of the Cyprus Patients’ Federation (OSAK) said the aim of the guidelines is to review the bibliography and issue clinical recommendations to health professionals on diagnosis, treatment, laboratory testing and protection measures.

In remarks, Dr. Tsioutis said that this initiative is very important as it fills the gap that existed until now in Europe, providing instructions to improve clinical practices, where possible based on the data currently available in the literature.