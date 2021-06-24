NewsLocalHead of Peace Operations for the UN in Cyprus for working visit

Head of Peace Operations for the UN in Cyprus for working visit

Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the head of Peace Operations for the UN, is arriving in Cyprus on Thursday to visit the UN peacekeeping mission on the divided island.

This is what the Spokesperson for the Secretary‑General, Mr Stéphane Dujarric, announced in New York late on Wednesday

“Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the head of Peace Operations for the UN, is wrapping up his visit to Russia. He will be heading off to visit the UN peacekeeping mission in Cyprus tomorrow (Thursday),” he said

“During his four-day visit, Mr Lacroix will meet with representatives of the two communities in the island,” he added.

He will also meet with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Cyprus and Head of the Mission, Elizabeth Spehar, and Mission personnel.

He will also visit various key locations where the Mission is deployed along the buffer zone.

By Annie Charalambous
