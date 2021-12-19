NewsLocalHe tried to bribe policeman so as not to receive a fine

He tried to bribe policeman so as not to receive a fine

A 21-year-old man was stopped by a policeman since he was seen committing serious traffic violations in the center of Nicosia last night. When the young man was stopped the policeman also saw that the car had no MOT certificate.

When informed by the policeman about the traffic violations he had committed, the young man offered the member of the force money so that he would not be prosecuted.

As a result the policeman arrested the 21-year-old who resisted, insulting and causing problems.

The man was arrested and the Police are investigating the incident.

By gavriella
Previous articleHe got drunk and was threatening a restaurant owner
Next articleSerious traffic accident occurred early in the morning in Paphos

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros