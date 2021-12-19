He tried to bribe policeman so as not to receive a fine

A 21-year-old man was stopped by a policeman since he was seen committing serious traffic violations in the center of Nicosia last night. When the young man was stopped the policeman also saw that the car had no MOT certificate.

When informed by the policeman about the traffic violations he had committed, the young man offered the member of the force money so that he would not be prosecuted.

As a result the policeman arrested the 21-year-old who resisted, insulting and causing problems.

The man was arrested and the Police are investigating the incident.