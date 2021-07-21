He stopped his child from school due to the use of antiseptic

A father was today taken before the Limassol District Court due to the fact that he stopped his underage child from school due to the use of antiseptic.

According to O Phileleftheros information, the case was taken to court following charges by the school leadership to the Education Ministry and then to the Authorities.

According to reliable sources, the father is charged because he suspended the schooling of his underage child before it reached the 15th year of its age.

The father did not reply to the offenses and will once again appear in Court in September.