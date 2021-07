A British who lives permanently in Cyprus, left his house in Thalassines Spilies of Pegia for two hours and when he returned he saw that he had been robbed.

Burglars had entered his luxurious village and stole jewelry, valuable objects and money in various currencies, all amounting to approximately 40,000 euros.

The Police went to the scene and ascertained that the intruders had managed to get into the house from a sliding balcony door.

Investigations continue.