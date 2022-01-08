NewsWorld'He is free to leave' Australian Home Affairs minister says of Djokovic

‘He is free to leave’ Australian Home Affairs minister says of Djokovic

'he Is Free To Leave,' Says Home Affairs Minister Of Djokovic
'he Is Free To Leave,' Says Home Affairs Minister Of Djokovic

Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said on Friday (January 7) that tennis star Novak Djokovic is not being held captive, and that he is free to leave at anytime after Djokovic spent his first night in a quarantine hotel.

Speaking to ABC’s News Breakfast program, Andrews added that Djokovic did not meet one of the two-entry requirements needed to enter Australia lawfully.

Djokovic’s parents and the Serbian government have blasted the 20-time Grand Slam champion’s treatment, with his mother saying he is a “prisoner.”

Djokovic was granted an exemption following a review by two independent medical panels prior to boarding his flight, but upon landing in Melbourne for this month’s Australian Open, he was denied entry.

The Serbian, who is chasing a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title, is currently holed up in a Melbourne hotel for immigration detainees after his lawyers launched an appeal, which is expected to be heard on Monday (January 10).

By gavriella
Previous articleOscar-winning actor Sidney Poitier dies age 94
Next article80 Rapid antigen testing units – 8 January 2022; increased due to students

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros