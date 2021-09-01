He drugged her and then raped her

NewsLocalHe drugged her and then raped her

The Limassol CID is investigating another case of rape. This time a 32-year-old foreign woman said a 38-year-old compatriot of hers drugged her and then raped her.

According to her claim, on 26 August when she left work, the man approached her and asked her to follow him at the parking place saying her husband was waiting for her there.

As she said, she followed the man who put a cloth on her nose with some substance and as a result she lost consciousness. When she woke up she was in the man’s vehicle naked. She got dressed and ran away while the man was outside his vehicle smoking.

The 38-year-old has been arrested but refuses any involvement in the case.

