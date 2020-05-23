Photos Having fun in the sun

Having fun in the sun

A child plays with bubbles on the beach in Brighton, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Brighton, Britain, May 21, 2020.

Source:REUTERS/Matthew Childs 

Protective bubbles for restaurants in Paris

A woman poses under a Plex'Eat prototype plexiglas bubble by designer Christophe Gernigon which surrounds diners to protect them from the novel coronavirus during...
Priest with mask during confession

A priest wearing a protective face mask listens to a confession inside the Cathedral, as some Spanish provinces are allowed to ease lockdown restrictions...
Back to school in South Korea

High school students wearing face masks prepare for classes, with plastic covers placed on desks to prevent infection, as schools reopen following the global...
Sprayed before entering a pub

A man is sprayed with hypochlorous acid water to prevent infection at the entrance of Kichiri Shinjuku, a Japanese style pub known as an...
