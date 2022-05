“Havana Noche” Latin Live in Limassol on May 19

The famous Latin jazz band is hitting Limassol’s Mason Bar stage for an unforgettable comeback, transmitting the energy, enthusiasm and passion of Latin music. The band was formed in Cyprus by percussionist Constadinos Paouros and musicians from Cuba, Colombia, and Cyprus. Their music is based on Latin jazz music genres such as Son Cubano, salsa, timba and cha-cha.

When Thursday, May 19 at 9 pm

Where Mason Bar, 10 Zik Zak Street 3036 Limassol, Cyprus

Location

Info 99 211280

Cover charge 5€ per person

Limited Number of Tables available