Havana Noche at Sarah’s Jazz Club on Friday, June 25

“Havana Noche” are back at Sarah’s Jazz Club on Friday, June 25! The famous Cuban band is hitting the stage at Sarah’s Jazz Club for an unforgettable comeback, transmitting the energy, enthusiasm and passion of Latin music.

The band was formed in Cyprus by percussionist Constadinos Paouros and participate musicians from Cuba, Colombia, Venezuela and Cyprus.

Their music is based on authentic Cuban music genres such as son cubano, salsa, timba and cha cha.

Musicians:

Alex Edward Rodriguez: Piano, Vocals

Mike Michael: Trumpet

Costas Challoumas: Baby bass

Alejandro Gonzalez: Congas, Vocals

Constantinos Paouros: Drums, Timbales

Food & Bar from 730pm to 11:30pm.

Live music at 9:00pm.

Live music cover: EUR10

Book now by SMS/Call to 95147711.

When Friday, June 25 at 7.30pm

Where Sarah’s Jazz Club Xanthis Xenierou 27, Nicosia 1015