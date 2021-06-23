Havana Noche at Sarah’s Jazz Club on Friday, June 25

“Havana Noche” are back at Sarah’s Jazz Club on Friday, June 25! The famous Cuban band is hitting the stage at Sarah’s Jazz Club for an unforgettable comeback, transmitting the energy, enthusiasm and passion of Latin music.
The band was formed in Cyprus by percussionist Constadinos Paouros and participate musicians from Cuba, Colombia, Venezuela and Cyprus.
Their music is based on authentic Cuban music genres such as son cubano, salsa, timba and cha cha.
Musicians:
Alex Edward Rodriguez: Piano, Vocals
Mike Michael: Trumpet
Costas Challoumas: Baby bass
Alejandro Gonzalez: Congas, Vocals
Constantinos Paouros: Drums, Timbales
Food & Bar from 730pm to 11:30pm.
Live music at 9:00pm.
Live music cover: EUR10
Book now by SMS/Call to 95147711.
When Friday, June 25 at 7.30pm
Where Sarah’s Jazz Club Xanthis Xenierou 27, Nicosia 1015