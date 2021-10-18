Harris Kyriakides: Regularly recognised as a leading law firm

It offers a full array of corporate and commercial legal services

Harris Kyriakides was established in 1976 and celebrates this year its 45th anniversary.

The firm has successfully grown over the past decades into one of the largest law firms in Cyprus.

The firm has a substantial transactional and corporate practice with an extensive international reach and a broad client base range. It has repeatedly advised national and multinational corporations, financial institutions and governmental organisations and it represents and advises leading clients from several industries and business sectors, including banking, insurance, real estate, telecommunications, shipping, oil, construction, motor, tourism and leisure, advertising and others. The firm has also been strongly involved in litigation practice and dispute resolution.

Harris Kyriakides aspires to provide excellent service each and every time. All team members are focused on optimal results and insist on the highest standards.

The firm’s organisational culture is to constantly challenge and continuously work towards maintaining a high-performance environment, in order to successfully respond to every client’s diverge needs. At the same time, the firm has achieved to cultivate long-term relationships with the majority of clients served and has succeeded in developing a deep understanding of their needs.

Harris Kyriakides believes in providing quality advice and legal expertise along with strategic and commercial thinking, aiming for innovative solutions for any challenge, for each client, in every circumstance.

The firm maintains over 30 lawyers and over 80 professionals in total. The firm operates on a departmental basis, with each department covering specific aspects of legal practice and ensuring that lawyers are specialised in specific areas of expertise or industry sectors. Harris Kyriakides areas of expertise include Banking & Finance, Administrative & Public Law, Dispute Resolution, Corporate & Commercial advisory, Real Estate, Insurance & Personal Injury, Data protection & Cyber Law, Competition, Criminal Law, Extraditions & European Arrest Warrants, Procurement & Regulatory, Debt Collection, Employment, Intellectual Property, Shipping & Aviation, Tax Litigation, Anticorruption & AML and Sanctions, Blockchain and Private Client (Trusts, Funds, Estate, Matrimonial).

Harris Kyriakides is regularly recognised as a leading law firm

The firm has been repeatedly recognised for the quality of services provided. Both the firm collectively as well as individual lawyers within it are being highly ranked and have been acknowledged in independent research on legal professionals and in prestigious national and international directories and publications, including Legal 500, Who‘s Who Legal and Chambers and Partners.

CONTACT DETAILS

Nicosia office:1 Kinyra Street, 5th Floor, 1102 Nicosia

Larnaca office:115 Faneromenis Avenue, Antouanettas Building, 6031 Larnaca

Limassol office: 106 Gladstonos, 3032 Limassol

Paphos office: 4 Nicou Nicolaidi & Kinyra, 2nd floor, 8011 Paphos, Cyprus

Paralimni office: 164A Georgiou Gourounia, 1st floor,5289 Paralimni

Tel: +357 2420 1600 | Fax: +357 2420 1601

Email: [email protected] | Web: www.harriskyriakides.law