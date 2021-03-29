News World 'Happy Monday' - English lockdown measures ease but Johnson urges caution

‘Happy Monday’ – English lockdown measures ease but Johnson urges caution

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the shop with a sale sign in the window, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

England’s stay-at-home lockdown order ended on Monday with people allowed to meet up outside in groups of six for the first time in nearly three months, though Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged caution due to rising coronavirus cases in Europe.

Johnson announced a third national lockdown in England on Jan. 4, but has said he plans to proceed with a “cautious and irreversible” route out of restrictions, underpinned by a quick rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

That contrasts with much of Europe, with Germany and France among countries contending with a third wave of COVID-19 infections and hospitalisations.

Johnson has also warned that coronavirus variants pose a risk to Britain’s vaccine rollout, which is the fourth fastest in the world after Israel, United Arab Emirates and Chile.

“We must remain cautious, with cases rising across Europe and new variants threatening our vaccine rollout,” Johnson said.

“Despite today’s easements, everyone must continue to stick to the rules, remember hands, face, space, and come forward for a vaccine when called.”

From Monday, up to six people, or two households, in England can meet outside whilst outdoor sporting facilities such as swimming pools, tennis and basketball courts can be used with social contact limits in place.

But more substantial changes, including the re-opening of non-essential retail and outdoor hospitality settings, will not take place until April 12 at the earliest, with indoor entertainment venues shut until at least May 17.

With relatively stringent rules still in place, a new public information campaign showing how fresh air reduces the risk of transmission will run from Monday as part of efforts to remind people not to go indoors as they socialise.

“The evidence is very clear that outdoor spaces are safer than indoors. It is important to remember this as we move into the next phase,” England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said.

The government will also set up a new Office for Health Promotion to help tackle obesity, improve mental health and promote exercise.

Obesity is a major risk factor for serious COVID-19, and Johnson himself said he was “too fat” when he became gravely ill with COVID-19 last year. (Reporting

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleProposal for new parents in remote Akamas region to get baby bonus rejected
Next articleCyprus Central Bank’s gold in store in 2020 amounted to €689.8 million

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Most Greeks turned to faster internet after Covid-19 pandemic outbreak

Annie Charalambous -
When the Covid-19 pandemic hit at the turn of 2020 most Greeks turned to faster internet, according to National Telecommunications and Post Office Commission...
Read more
World

Suez Canal Authority says stranded ship partially refloated

Annie Charalambous -
A massive container ship blocking Egypt's Suez Canal for nearly a week has been partially refloated, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said, raising hopes the busy waterway will...
Read more
World

Video appears to show Ever Given’s stern swung towards canal bank

Annie Charalambous -
A video posted on Facebook early on Monday appeared to show the stern of the container ship that had been stuck in the Suez Canal swung...
Read more
World

Spain holds first concert for 5,000 during COVID-19 pandemic

gavriella -
Thousands of people watched a rock concert in Barcelona — as part of a pilot project using same-day testing on Saturday (March. 27). A total...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros