Happy bday George! A cake and a wish for covid patient in hospital

Yiorgos, a covid patient at the Famagusta referral hospital, today celebrated his birthday away from family and friends, but doctors and nursing staff became his home away from home.

Humanity is not yet lost in such difficult conditions. Staff surprised Yiorgos with a cake and birthday wishes, with the Famagusta institution being dubbed ‘Humanity Hospital’.

In spite of the long hours and delicate situations, staff at the hospital put a smile on Yiorgos’ face, as he spent his birthday alone.

A photo and video was posted by journalist Athina Violari.yiorgos video

No further comment…

https://in-cyprus.philenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/yiorgos-video-1.html