A drunk man entered a well-known café-restaurant in the centre of Larnaca and pulled out a knife.

According to initial information, the man asked for alcohol, however, the staff seeing he was drunk refused to serve him any.

The staff’s refusal to serve him sparked an intense reaction in the man who pulled out a knife and started yelling.

After the fight, the man fled only to be arrested a few minutes later by strong police forces who had rushed to the spot.