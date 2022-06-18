Akamas protest march outside Presidential Palace (photos & video)

A group of citizens is currently carrying out a protest for Akamas, in the presence of politicians. The participants initially gathered at the Ministry of Interior and are currently outside the Presidential Palace.

According to a relevant announcent, the protest will be peaceful, with songs and slogans, demanding the protection of the Akamas Peninsula from uncontrolled development.

AKEL party supports the event with several of its members atteding the protest.

The announcement noted that over the last week backstage pressure and political interventions have increased so that the Reviewed Akamas Local Plan will be approved with fast-track procedures. The Reviewed plan is promoting uncontrolled development against nature.

The citizens demand the rejection of the Reviewed Local Plan of Akamas.