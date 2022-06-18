NewsLocalAkamas protest march outside Presidential Palace (photos & video)

Akamas protest march outside Presidential Palace (photos & video)

Akamas
Akamas

A group of citizens is currently carrying out a protest for Akamas, in the presence of politicians. The participants initially gathered at the Ministry of Interior and are currently outside the Presidential Palace.

According to a relevant announcent, the protest will be peaceful, with songs and slogans, demanding the protection of the Akamas Peninsula from uncontrolled development.

AKEL party supports the event with several of its members atteding the protest.

The announcement noted that over the last week backstage pressure and political interventions have increased so that the Reviewed Akamas Local Plan will be approved with fast-track procedures. The Reviewed plan is promoting uncontrolled development against nature.

The citizens demand the rejection of the Reviewed Local Plan of Akamas.

By gavriella
Previous articleEuropean Commission proposes making Ukraine an EU membership candidate
Next articleThree people arrested in Agia Napa for illegal use of laughing gas

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros