Handmade Christmas Market in Limassol on December 11-12

The ‘Handmade Christmas Market’ is THE Christmas market you won’t want to miss this year!

The organisers have selectively gathered the best local handmade artists in one beautiful festive indoor location that will make all attendees feel joyous!

The market will host vendors from all industries to provide attendees with a variety of choices at pocket friendly prices, so you can get all your unique Christmas shopping done while supporting local artists.

When

Saturday 11th from 11am to 8pm

Sunday 12th from 11am to 8pm

Where Ankara 22, Limassol

Free entrance