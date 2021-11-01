PhotosHalloween Parade returns to the streets of Lower Manhattan

Halloween Parade returns to the streets of Lower Manhattan

Nyc Halloween Parade Returns To The Streets Of Lower Manhattan For The First Time Since The Covid 19 Outbreak
Nyc Halloween Parade Returns To The Streets Of Lower Manhattan For The First Time Since The Covid 19 Outbreak

Revellers take part in the NYC Halloween Parade as the event returns to the streets of Lower Manhattan for the first time since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New York City, New York, U.S.

Source:REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

MORE PHOTOS

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros