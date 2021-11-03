HALLOUMI HEAVEN: Cheese Making & Food Tasting Tour – leaving from Paphos

Make Halloumi and Anari Cheeses and explore with a Local – Full Day Brunch & Food Tasting.

A guide from еру team will meet you at the pick-up point and drive you into the Troodos mountain countryside to the cheese-making workshop of a local village where you will learn the traditional technique of halloumi and anari cheese making.

You’ll take part in the process from start to finish while spending time with the locals.

This hands-on workshop ends with a traditional sit-down experience where you’ll enjoy a delicious brunch which will include the cheeses made plus lots more.

Afterwards you’ll thencontinue our journey into the mountain villages and visit a traditional foods stop with scenic views.

In a nutshell:

– Learn how to make traditional Cypriot cheeses – Halloumi & Anari and enjoy a delicious brunch including the cheeses made

– Explore traditional Cypriot villages, meet real locals and learn about Cypriot food along with it’s history

– Fantastic scenery and historical sights along the way

– Opportunity to buy traditional products at fantastic prices

– Includes transport and all tastings

Full Day Trip – €95 per person