Halloumi cheese fingers

Ingredients

Serves: 2

1/2 tablespoon olive oil

175g (6 oz) halloumi cheese, cut into sticks

1 dessertspoon lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

freshly ground black pepper to taste

Method

Prep:5min › Cook:5min › Ready in:10min

Heat the olive oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Add the halloumi sticks, and cook until the cheese turns light, golden-brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Sprinkle with lemon juice, oregano, and pepper to serve.

Tip:

For similar results, place the halloumi sticks under the grill, turning occasionally to brown all sides.

Source: allrecipes.co.uk