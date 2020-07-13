Taste of Cyprus Local Food Halloumi cheese fingers

Ingredients
Serves: 2
1/2 tablespoon olive oil
175g (6 oz) halloumi cheese, cut into sticks
1 dessertspoon lemon juice
1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
freshly ground black pepper to taste

Method
Prep:5min › Cook:5min › Ready in:10min
Heat the olive oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Add the halloumi sticks, and cook until the cheese turns light, golden-brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Sprinkle with lemon juice, oregano, and pepper to serve.
Tip:
For similar results, place the halloumi sticks under the grill, turning occasionally to brown all sides.

Source: allrecipes.co.uk

By Andreas Nicolaides
