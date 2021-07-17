Half a million people in Cyprus got first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine

Half a million people in Cyprus have got their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to updated figures released by the Health Ministry on Saturday.

In particular, data up until Friday shows that 499,985 people (69.7%) got their first dose while 60.7% concluded the vaccination regimen.

As regards ages and administration of the first dose, figures show that up until July 9 a total of 20.7% of 16-17 years old got their 1st dose (13.3%).

Moreover, in ages 18-19 the percentage is 35.2% (30.7%) in ages 20-29 is 43.8% (39.4%), in ages 30-39 stands at 59.4% (56%) and in ages 40-49 is 78.6% (75.6%).

Moreover, in ages 50-59 is 76.2% (73.9%), in ages 60-69 this percentage stands at 84.7% (83.3% ), in 70-79 is 93.1% (92.4) and in ages over 80 is 93.7% (93%).

District-wise the figures – up until Friday – were 74.7% in Famagusta, 63.7% in Larnaka, 67% in Limassol, 70.4% in Nicosia and 76,6% in Paphos.