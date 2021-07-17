NewsLocalHalf a million people in Cyprus got first dose of a Covid-19...

Half a million people in Cyprus got first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine

Half a million people in Cyprus have got their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to updated figures released by the Health Ministry on Saturday.

In particular, data up until Friday shows that 499,985 people (69.7%) got their first dose while 60.7% concluded the vaccination regimen.

As regards ages and administration of the first dose, figures show that up until July 9 a total of 20.7% of 16-17 years old got their 1st dose (13.3%).

Moreover, in ages 18-19 the percentage is 35.2% (30.7%) in ages 20-29 is 43.8% (39.4%), in ages 30-39 stands at 59.4% (56%) and in ages 40-49 is 78.6% (75.6%).

Moreover, in ages 50-59 is 76.2% (73.9%), in ages 60-69 this percentage stands at 84.7% (83.3% ), in 70-79 is 93.1% (92.4) and in ages over 80 is 93.7% (93%).

District-wise the figures – up until Friday – were 74.7% in Famagusta, 63.7% in Larnaka, 67% in Limassol, 70.4% in Nicosia and 76,6% in Paphos.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleTwo seasonal fire fighters refuse covid-19 testing, won’t go to work for past three months
Next articleCyprus President: No prerequisites by Turkey will be accepted for reunification talks to resume

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros