Half a million new covid cases globally over past 24 hours, with upward trend

There’s been an upward global trend in new covid cases and deaths over the past 24 hours, as the delta mutation, shows even more resilience to vaccines.

Over the past 24 hours, more than half a million cases have been reported worldwide, with the total number since the breakout of the pandemic almost two years ago, approaching a quarter of a billion.

Almost five million patients have died and 221 million have fully recovered.

The active cases are reaching 18 million, with 76 thousand in serious or critical condition.

The US, India and Brazil remain at the top of the cases and deaths list. More than 46 million Americans have contracted covid-19, with 755 thousand succumbing to the disease, while in India, almost half a million people have died, a number considered to be grossly underestimated.

Brazil has seen 22 million cases with 605 thousand deaths, with the UK showing a worrying rising trend over the past few weeks, as hospitalisations rise. Almost 9 million Britons have been infected, with 140 thousand deaths.

Russia, with only a 50% vaccination, has witnessed, 9 million cases, with almost 230 thousand deaths.

Cyprus has now reached an 80% vaccination percentage, as the situation has stabilised, with daily cases around 100 to 180.