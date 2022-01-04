Half a million for development remained unused

According to data from the Treasury of the Republic, until November 2021, the Ministries and the government departments drew just 43% of the development expenses they had at their disposal, meaning from the total amount of 1.3 billion included in the state budget, only 445.2 million euros were used.

Most of the money taken was used to build, expand and improve buildings (49 million), for road work (45 million), for the purchase of equipment (22.8 million), for the purchase of machinery (7 million) and for the purchase of land and buildings (16.1 million euros). Furthermore, 24.8 million euros were spent for infrastructure projects.