News Local Hale-Christodoulides express continued support for UN resolutions on Famagusta

Hale-Christodoulides express continued support for UN resolutions on Famagusta

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale and Cyprus Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides have expressed continued support for UN Security Council resolutions on Turkish-held Famagusta.

This is what a press release released on Sunday afternoon by the US Embassy in Nicosia said, adding: “The two also discussed the ongoing division of Cyprus…They expressed continued support for UN Security Council resolutions on Famagusta.

“The Under Secretary affirmed America’s support for the UN-facilitated, Cypriot-led process to achieve a peaceful solution, based on a bizonal, bicommunal federation and in accordance with UN Security Council Resolutions.”

Hale stopped over at Larnaca airport early on Sunday and had a meeting with Christodoulides after having visited Lebanon in the previous days.

“The two discussed the growing strategic significance of the Eastern Mediterranean and recent developments in the region, including in Lebanon,” the press release also said.

“Under Secretary Hale expressed America’s desire for increased cooperation on hydrocarbon development as a means to provide durable energy security and economic prosperity throughout the Eastern Mediterranean,” it added.

In addition, Hale reaffirmed American support for the right of the Republic of Cyprus to exploit its natural resources, including the hydrocarbons found in its territorial sea and exclusive economic zone.

And that these resources should be equitably shared between the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities.

The press release also said that Hale “affirmed the deepening partnership and shared values between America and the Republic of Cyprus.

“He applauded the expanding bilateral security cooperation, especially in counter-terrorism, maritime and border security, and the prevention of human trafficking.”

He also pointed to Secretary Pompeo’s announcement in July of the Department of State’s intention to provide International Military Education and Training (IMET) funding to the Republic of Cyprus as a symbol of the deepening cooperation.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleTravellers to Estonia from Cyprus now have to be quarantined
Next articleSeven new covid-19 cases detected out of a total of 2,475 tests

Top Stories

World

Motor racing-Hamilton takes dominant win in Spain

Annie Charalambous -
Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton won the Spanish Grand Prix for the fourth year in a row on Sunday to take a record 156th...
Read more
Local

Seven new covid-19 cases detected out of a total of 2,475 tests

Annie Charalambous -
The Ministry of Health on Sunday said seven new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total of 2,475 laboratory diagnostic...
Read more
Local

Hale-Christodoulides express continued support for UN resolutions on Famagusta

Annie Charalambous -
US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale and Cyprus Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides have expressed continued support for UN...
Read more
Local

Travellers to Estonia from Cyprus now have to be quarantined

Annie Charalambous -
Travellers from Cyprus, Denmark and Greece must now spend 14-days in quarantine after arriving in Estonia from Monday, August 17. This is what the Ministry...
Read more
Local

Turkey slams defence accord between Cyprus and France

Annie Charalambous -
Turkey has slammed a recent defence cooperation agreement between France and Cyprus and alleged that the EU-member island is not authorised to make such...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Seven new covid-19 cases detected out of a total of 2,475 tests

Annie Charalambous -
The Ministry of Health on Sunday said seven new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total of 2,475 laboratory diagnostic...
Read more
Local

Travellers to Estonia from Cyprus now have to be quarantined

Annie Charalambous -
Travellers from Cyprus, Denmark and Greece must now spend 14-days in quarantine after arriving in Estonia from Monday, August 17. This is what the Ministry...
Read more
Local

Turkey slams defence accord between Cyprus and France

Annie Charalambous -
Turkey has slammed a recent defence cooperation agreement between France and Cyprus and alleged that the EU-member island is not authorised to make such...
Read more
Local

Police carry out 842 inspections, fine 25 people for not wearing mask

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus Police fined 25 people for not wearing a mask over the past 24 hours with 13 being members of the public while 12...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros