Hale-Christodoulides express continued support for UN resolutions on Famagusta

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale and Cyprus Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides have expressed continued support for UN Security Council resolutions on Turkish-held Famagusta.

This is what a press release released on Sunday afternoon by the US Embassy in Nicosia said, adding: “The two also discussed the ongoing division of Cyprus…They expressed continued support for UN Security Council resolutions on Famagusta.

“The Under Secretary affirmed America’s support for the UN-facilitated, Cypriot-led process to achieve a peaceful solution, based on a bizonal, bicommunal federation and in accordance with UN Security Council Resolutions.”

Hale stopped over at Larnaca airport early on Sunday and had a meeting with Christodoulides after having visited Lebanon in the previous days.

“The two discussed the growing strategic significance of the Eastern Mediterranean and recent developments in the region, including in Lebanon,” the press release also said.

“Under Secretary Hale expressed America’s desire for increased cooperation on hydrocarbon development as a means to provide durable energy security and economic prosperity throughout the Eastern Mediterranean,” it added.

In addition, Hale reaffirmed American support for the right of the Republic of Cyprus to exploit its natural resources, including the hydrocarbons found in its territorial sea and exclusive economic zone.

And that these resources should be equitably shared between the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities.

The press release also said that Hale “affirmed the deepening partnership and shared values between America and the Republic of Cyprus.

“He applauded the expanding bilateral security cooperation, especially in counter-terrorism, maritime and border security, and the prevention of human trafficking.”

He also pointed to Secretary Pompeo’s announcement in July of the Department of State’s intention to provide International Military Education and Training (IMET) funding to the Republic of Cyprus as a symbol of the deepening cooperation.