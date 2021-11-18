NewsLocal“Hair Styling Event” At Xenion School to collect money for charity

Xenion
A social even has today taken place at Xenion School in Paralimni where male students are having their hair cut and girls are having braids aiming to collect money for charity.

The event started eight years ago when a student who had lost his hair due to chemotherapy did not want to go to school and then his classmates decided to shave their heads in solidarity.

This event was embraced by everyone and since then on this day professional hairdressers come to school and cut the boys’ hair while the girls are braiding each other s hair.

At the same time food and drinks are being sold and all the money that will be collected will go to charity.

By gavriella
