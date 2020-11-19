Hadasssah Hospital to be established in Cyprus

A strategic agreement amounting to more than 150 million euros has recently been achieved and is believed to change facts in the sector of health in Cyprus.

Specifically, the Management of Medical Center Company of Cyprus announced an agreement with Hadassah Medical of Israel regarding the establishment of a new, state-of-the-art hospital in Cyprus under the name “Hadassah.”

It is believed that this agreement will make Cyprus an attractive international destination for the provision of medical services.