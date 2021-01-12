Hadassah Hospital to accept Cypriot patients who have been vaccinated

Patients wishing to travel to Israel for treatment or other medical services, will be able to do so as of February 2021, by getting a “green passport,” Hadassah Hospital announced.

A person can get the green passport after presenting an official document proving that he/she has been vaccinated against COVID-19. In this way the patients will not have to go into quarantine.

According to Hadassah Hospital, the procedure to acquire the green passport is undertaken by iMER Medical Services company, which represents Hadassah in Cyprus.

Hadassah noted that in case human lives are in danger and the relevant medical documents exists, the Israeli Health Ministry can provide special permit exceptionally.

(philenews)