Gyms reopen with half the clients, only on appointment

Gyms reopened today after more than three months of a coronavirus shutdown but conditions for both instructors and clients are very different.

Just half of the previous number of people are allowed in and training sessions are only by appointment. Instructors are obliged to wear masks and gloves, while customers need a large towel, otherwise they will be refused entry.

People have already expressed an interest, President of the Gym Owners Association Michalis Siekkeris told Phileleftheros, pointing out however the great need to support gyms, as many have closed down permamently, not being able to balance expenses.

Other owners have decided to skip the summer and reopen in September.