Guterres invitation on Cyprus five party conference reaches Tatar

The Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar today received an official invitation from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to attend a five party informal conference on the Cyprus issue in late April, to be hosted in Geneva.

According Tatar’s spokeswoman Berna Dogruyiol, in his letter, Guterres notes that the goal of the conference is to establish whether there is common ground between the sides, warranting the resumption of settlement negotiations.

The spokeswoman said that Tatar’s positive response will be conveyed to Guterres tomorrow through the Turkish-Cypriot community’s representation in New York.